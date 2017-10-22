Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, embraces Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi before a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Bilateral Coordination Council, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, embraces Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi before a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Bilateral Coordination Council, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alex Brandon, Pool AP Photo
World

US pushes Saudi Arabia, Iraq on united front to counter Iran

Associated Press

October 22, 2017 6:48 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is pressing Saudi Arabia and Iraq to form a united front to counter Iran's growing assertiveness in the Middle East.

Tillerson has participated in the inaugural meeting of a Saudi-Iraqi coordination committee, along with the Saudi king and Iraq's prime minister.

Tillerson tells those leaders that the meeting highlights already improving ties and "the great potential of the relations between your countries."

Tillerson is seeking Saudi financial and political support for Iraq as Iraq struggles to rebuild after ousting the Islamic State group from major cities and deals with an independence movement in its northern Kurdish region.

  Comments  

