Japan's Prime Minister and President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe delivers a speech to the crowd in support for his party's candidate during an election campaign for the upcoming lower house election in Tokyo. Media polls indicate Abe's ruling coalition will easily win a general election Sunday, possibly even retaining its two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house of parliament. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
World

Exit polls show win for Japanese PM Abe's ruling coalition

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 7:11 AM

TOKYO

Exit polls indicate that Japanese voters have returned Prime Minster Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition to power in national elections.

Japanese media released result projections shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Abe dissolved the lower house less than a month ago, forcing the snap election. He judged that the timing was ripe for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, or at least better than waiting until the end of its term next year.

Up for grabs were 465 seats in the more powerful lower house, which chooses the prime minister.

