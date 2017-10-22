World

Kenya's Kenyatta urges peace ahead of poll as tensions rise

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:04 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kenyans to maintain peace ahead of fresh presidential elections next week as at least one person was shot and wounded by police amid a rise in ethnic tensions in the capital.

A resident of Nairobi's Lucky Summer low income area said Sunday that tensions grew after a traditional ceremony was performed by members Kenyatta's Kikuyu community which some residents interpreted as a war ceremony.

Sheila Kariuki said supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga went to the ceremony's site and police shot them when an argument started.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's August re-election was nullified by the Supreme Court and a new election ordered. Tensions have increased ahead of the fresh vote set for Oct. 26 which Odinga is boycotting because the electoral commission has not been reformed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video