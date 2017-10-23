Macron's dog pees on Elysee Palace fireplace as cameras roll

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file picture, France's President Emmanuel Macron walks down the steps of the Elysee Palace, with his newly adopted dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, as he prepares to welcome the President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, in Paris, France. Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace. Francois Mori, File AP Photo