FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file picture, France's President Emmanuel Macron walks down the steps of the Elysee Palace, with his newly adopted dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, as he prepares to welcome the President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, in Paris, France. Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace. Francois Mori, File AP Photo

World

Macron's dog pees on Elysee Palace fireplace as cameras roll

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 8:27 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace.

French TV channel LCI on Sunday broadcast the incident, which was caught on film in a gilded and chandeliered room in the presidential palace.

When Macron realized his black Labrador-Griffon cross had just relieved himself nearby, he told the ministers that the dog "was doing something quite exceptional."

Asked by one if it happened often, Macron laughed and told him: "You have triggered completely unusual behavior in my dog."

Nemo was adopted in August by Macron and his wife, Brigitte, and named after Captain Nemo, the fictional hero of Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." Macron is a fan of the book.

Nemo was adopted from an animal shelter and is believed to be about 1 to 2 years old.

