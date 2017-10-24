Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

Lazio soccer team president Claudio Lotito gives a statement to the press after laying a wreath outside Rome's Synagogue, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Lazio fans have a long history of racism and anti-Semitism and the Roman club's supporters established another low over the weekend when they littered the Stadio Olimpico with superimposed images of Anne Frank _ the young diarist who died in the Holocaust _ wearing a jersey of city rival Roma. In the background left is Lazio player Felipe Anderson. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo