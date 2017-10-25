Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, accompanies U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the foreign ministry office for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, accompanies U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the foreign ministry office for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Manish Swarup AP Photo
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, accompanies U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the foreign ministry office for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Manish Swarup AP Photo

World

Tillerson in India to highlight U.S strategy in South Asia

Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:14 AM

NEW DELHI

Combating terrorism and India's role in war-torn Afghanistan dominated talks between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Indian counterpart Wednesday as the U.S. official highlighted the Trump administration's new strategy for South Asia.

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India had agreed to hold talks on Afghanistan with Washington and Kabul.

Tillerson and Swaraj also stressed the close relationship and shared values between the world's two largest democracies.

Tillerson, who arrived in New Delhi after stops in Kabul and Islamabad, said that he had conveyed to Pakistan's leaders "certain expectations" that the Trump administration had about controlling terror groups that operate from its soil. He added that too many terror groups had found a safe place in Pakistan to launch attacks against others.

President Donald Trump's new strategy for the region "can only be successful if Pakistan acts decisively against terror groups" that operate from its territory, Swaraj said in her comments to reporters in New Delhi.

Tillerson is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Wednesday. His visit also underscores the administration's belief that India is a critical anchor in a regional strategy for the Indian and Pacific Oceans to blunt an increasingly assertive China.

The U.S. sees China as operating outside global rules-based norms as it grows in economic and military might.

Tillerson arrived in India from Pakistan, after visiting Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video