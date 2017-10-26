In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a Kurdish flag waves near almost empty souvenirs shops next to the citadel in central Irbil, Iraq. In September 2017, Iraq's Kurds celebrated their symbolic vote for independence as a historic step toward their decades-old dream of statehood. But instead of moving forward with negotiations toward a smooth divorce from Baghdad, Kurdish politicians have been humiliated with the loss of their most important oil-producing city, Kirkuk, to Iraqi troops.
World

The Latest: Iraqi PM rejects Kurdish offer to freeze vote

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:04 AM

BAGHDAD

The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Iraq's prime minister says he'll only accept a full cancellation of the Kurdish independence vote and its results, dismissing a proposal by the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region to freeze the referendum results pending negotiations with Baghdad.

Haider al-Abadi says the central government "will accept only the cancelling of the referendum and following the constitution," according to a written statement released by his office.

Al-Abadi's announcement comes during a visit to Iran on Thursday.

The Kurds' referendum last month overwhelmingly backed independence from Baghdad. Though the vote was non-binding, it has roiled tensions with the central government and the region.

Sporadic clashes have erupted over the past week between Kurdish and Iraqi forces, former allies in the battle against the Islamic State group.

Iraqi Kurdish leaders on Wednesday offered to freeze the referendum results in order to facilitate talks with Baghdad and end the violence.

___

10:25 a.m.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is in Iran after recent stops in Turkey and Jordan, and meetings with U.S. officials and allies eager to pull Baghdad into their political orbit.

He first attended an official reception at a government estate north of Tehran and is meeting with Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Thursday.

Regional issues and bilateral ties are expected to dominate the agenda, as well as the Iraqi Kurds' independence referendum last month that both Baghdad and Tehran have dismissed as illegal.

Iran remains a major player in the war against the Islamic State group and culturally across Iraq, its one-time bitter enemy when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein waged an eight year war on Iran in 1980s that left more than one million casualties on both sides.

