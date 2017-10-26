World

UN Syria envoy says he'll meet with Tillerson in Geneva

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:40 AM

GENEVA

The office of the U.N. envoy for Syria says he'll meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Geneva.

Staffan de Mistura wasn't expected to make any comments after Thursday's meeting because he is to speak later to the U.N. Security Council later by videoconference. That's according to de Mistura's adviser Michael Contet.

Tillerson is stopping in Geneva on the way home from a trip to Asia and the Middle East.

The State Department previously said Tillerson would meet with the heads of the U.N. refugee and migration agencies and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, but hadn't confirmed a meeting with de Mistura.

Russia-backed Syrian government forces and U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led troops have recently significantly reduced territory controlled by the Islamic State group across Syria.

