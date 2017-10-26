World

Police say Swiss tourists badly beaten in north India

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:36 AM

LUCKNOW, India

Police in India are investigating the brutal beating of a Swiss couple near a fort close to the famed Taj Mahal.

Police said Thursday that Quentin Jeremy Clerc and girlfriend Marie Droz, both 24, were beaten with sticks and stones by a group of men over the weekend near the Fatehpur Sikri fort in Agra. The attack left Clerc with a fractured skull and Droz with a broken arm.

The Swiss couple from Lausanne told police the men were heckling and stalking them and insisting on taking selfies with Droz.

When Clerc asked to be left alone, the men started beating them with sticks and someone in the group threw stones.

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that her department had asked the state government for a report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video