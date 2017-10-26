World

Iran says forces kill 4 'terrorists' near Turkey border

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:48 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian's Revolutionary Guard says it has killed four "terrorists" in a shootout near the Turkish border.

The Guard's website says the clashes took place late Wednesday in the town of Chaldoran, in the northwest Azerbaijan province. It says the troops confiscate arms and communications equipment.

The website says the four militants killed two local residents after infiltrating the border. It did not provide the affiliation of the group. Security forces operating in the mountainous region along the borders of Iraq, Turkey and Iran have clashed with Kurdish separatists and Islamic militants in the past.

