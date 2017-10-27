The Latest: 1 shot dead as Kenya's election clashes continue

Students run as their school is evacuated for possible attack by supporters of the opposition, as it was used as a polling station the previous day, in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kenya's election commission says about 6.5 million people, or one-third of registered voters, went to the polls in a repeat presidential election that was boycotted by the main opposition group. Darko Bandic AP Photo