North Korean 'masterminds' evade Kim Jong Nam murder trial

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2017, file photo shows information about Ri Ji Hyon, one of four North Koreans wanted in connection with the killing of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong’s Un’s estranged half brother, displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysian prosecutors are shining a light on a group of mysterious North Korean men they contend masterminded the assassination of Kim Jong Nam and fled before they could be brought to justice. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo