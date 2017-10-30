EU warns Serbia on war criminal teaching at military academy

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday Feb. 7, 2005, Serbian General Vladimir Lazarevic is seen during his initial appearance at the U.N. Yugoslav tribunal in the Hague, the Netherlands. The EU Monday Oct. 30, 2017, has warned European member candidate Serbia that appointing retired Gen. Vladimir Lazarevic as a lecturer at the country's military academy goes against EU's principles, as Lazarevic was sentenced by a U.N. war crimes tribunal for atrocities committed by Serb troops in Kosovo during the 1998-99 war. Bas Czerwinski, FILE AP Photos