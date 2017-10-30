World

2 dead amid anti-government protests in eastern Congo

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 10:13 AM

BENI, Congo

A Congo police spokesman says at least two people, a police officer and citizen, have been killed in clashes between police and protesters in eastern Congo.

Col. Pierrot Mwanamputu said the two died early Monday amid demonstrations in Goma to protest President Joseph Kabila's continued rule and the delay of elections.

The protesters are demanding that Kabila step down at the end of the year if new elections are not held.

North Kivu commissioner Gen. Nyembo Placide said investigations are underway to determine who organized the march.

Congo has seen widespread anger over Kabila's extended stay in power after his mandate ended in December and elections were delayed.

The U.S. has warned that Congo will not have the support of the international community if elections are not held in 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video