Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory.
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory. Joseph Mwihia AP Photo
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory. Joseph Mwihia AP Photo

World

1 million Kenyan students write exams in election aftermath

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:42 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

More than 1 million Kenyan primary school students are writing exams this week, bringing some normalcy to this deeply divided country after an election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The students on Tuesday started final exams ahead of enrollment in secondary school across Kenya, whose president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was declared the winner of an Oct. 26 vote that opposition leader Raila Odinga said was a sham. The vote was a rerun of an August election that was nullified.

There was concern that recent clashes between police and opposition supporters in some areas could disrupt the exams. There were no reports of unrest early Tuesday.

Kenyatta said the students' future "should not be disrupted by our politics" and Odinga also sent a message of encouragement to the children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video