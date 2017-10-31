Doctors assist wounded men in Wazir Akbar Khan hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 31, 2017. An Afghan official says at least three people were killed after a suicide bomber carried out an attack in central Kabul, near the U.S. Embassy.
Doctors assist wounded men in Wazir Akbar Khan hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 31, 2017. An Afghan official says at least three people were killed after a suicide bomber carried out an attack in central Kabul, near the U.S. Embassy. Massoud Hossaini AP Photo
Doctors assist wounded men in Wazir Akbar Khan hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 31, 2017. An Afghan official says at least three people were killed after a suicide bomber carried out an attack in central Kabul, near the U.S. Embassy. Massoud Hossaini AP Photo

World

Suicide bomber kills 5 near US Embassy in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 10:08 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber struck near the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday, killing five people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Mujro said another 20 people were wounded in the blast, which took place in a heavily-guarded area housing several diplomatic missions and the offices of international organizations.

IS claimed the bombing in a brief statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, without specifying the target.

"There were a number of dead bodies and wounded victims lying around," said Ghulam Hazrat, who witnessed the attack. He said military and civilian ambulances arrived quickly.

The attack took place about 500 meters (yards) from the American Embassy, but there were no reports of foreigners killed or wounded.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said the bomber was on foot. The police promptly cordoned off the area of the attack.

An Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has carried out several attacks in recent years, mainly targeting the country's Shiite minority, which the Sunni extremists view as apostates. The IS affiliate is largely made up of disenchanted insurgents who left the much larger and more well-established Taliban.

Although both groups want to impose a harsh version of Islamic rule in Afghanistan, they are bitterly divided over leadership and ideology, and have clashed on a number of occasions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video