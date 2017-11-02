World

Turkey detains 283 suspected IS militants

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 3:46 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Security officials say police have detained 283 suspected Islamic State group militants in Turkey in the past 11 days.

A security directorate statement released on Thursday also said police seized 66 improvised explosive devices during the anti-IS operations conducted in 25 provinces across Turkey.

The statement said that of the alleged IS militants caught, 96 are Turkish citizens while 187 others are foreign nationals. It didn't provide information on their nationalities.

IS has been blamed for several deadly attacks in Turkey that killed more than 300 people since 2015.

Along with combatting the extremist group's cells inside its borders, Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria in August 2016 to clear a border zone of IS members after a deadly suicide attack targeted a wedding party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video