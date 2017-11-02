Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo

World

UK leader to shuffle Cabinet as harassment scandal spreads

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:40 AM

LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to name a replacement for Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, who resigned amid claims of inappropriate sexual behavior, as speculation grows that other senior politicians may also have to quit.

Fallon resigned Wednesday, saying his past behavior "may have fallen below the high standards" expected. Fallon apologized after a newspaper reported that he had repeatedly touched a journalist's knee at a function in 2002. Reports suggested that allegations about Fallon might emerge, and other politicians are also under investigation.

Sex-harassment claims against British politicians have emerged since the scandal around movie mogul Harvey Weinstein emboldened victims to speak out.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says U.K. politics needs to clear its "Augean stable" and "we can never go back to where we were before."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video