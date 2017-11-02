Syrian opposition urges UN to retake lead in peace process

This photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official website Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 shows a Russian Tu-22MZ bomber hitting positions of the militants outside the town of Al Bukamal on the border with Iraq in the eastern Deir el-Zour province, the epicenter of heavy fighting with the retreating IS militants. Russia's military says six of its long-range bombers have taken off from air bases in Russia to strike targets on the border between Syria and Iraq. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)