Eric Dupond-Moretti, lawyer of Abdelkader Merah speaks to reporters at the courthouse in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Abdelkader Merah was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court after a tense and emotional trial over his younger brother Mohammed's killings of three Jewish schoolchildren, a rabbi and three paratroopers in the Toulouse region in 2012.
Eric Dupond-Moretti, lawyer of Abdelkader Merah speaks to reporters at the courthouse in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Abdelkader Merah was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court after a tense and emotional trial over his younger brother Mohammed's killings of three Jewish schoolchildren, a rabbi and three paratroopers in the Toulouse region in 2012. Christophe Ena AP Photo
Eric Dupond-Moretti, lawyer of Abdelkader Merah speaks to reporters at the courthouse in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Abdelkader Merah was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court after a tense and emotional trial over his younger brother Mohammed's killings of three Jewish schoolchildren, a rabbi and three paratroopers in the Toulouse region in 2012. Christophe Ena AP Photo

World

Paris trial of jihadi's brother: prosecutors appeal sentence

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 6:56 AM

PARIS

Paris prosecutors have decided to appeal the court decision that convicted a French-Algerian man of terrorism ties but found him not guilty of complicity in his brother's deadly attacks on a Jewish school and French paratroopers in the Toulouse region.

Prosecutors said Friday that they feel that the court "didn't draw all legal consequences" from the case.

Abdelkader Merah was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court Thursday after a trial over his younger brother Mohammed's killings of three Jewish schoolchildren, a teacher and three paratroopers in the southern Toulouse region in 2012. Mohammed Merah was killed in a standoff with police.

Abdelkader Merah, now 35, was accused of radicalizing his younger brother but has always denied helping Mohammed prepare the attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video