World

Suspected US strike targets ISIS-linked fighters in Somalia

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 1:04 PM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

A Somali security official says a suspected U.S. airstrike has targeted a base run by Islamic State group-affiliated fighters in Somalia's northern state of Puntland.

The official told The Associated Press that at least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Qandala town, late Thursday.

The official says the airstrike may have targeted top leaders of the group, which is a growing presence in the Horn of Africa nation and has been fighting security forces. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Qandala Mayor Jama Mohamed confirms the airstrike, which he said sent terrified villagers fleeing.

The U.S. Africa Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video