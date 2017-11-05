World

Suicide bomber strikes security HQ in Yemen's Aden

Associated Press

November 05, 2017 1:03 AM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni officials say a large suicide car bomb has struck a security headquarters in the southern port city of Aden, killing several people and setting off clashes.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, said the exact toll from Sunday's attack was not yet known.

Yemen is embroiled in a war between the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, which is allied with a Saudi-led military coalition. The government has been based in Aden and Saudi Arabia since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Yemen is also home to a powerful al-Qaida affiliate and to an offshoot of the Islamic State group, both of which have carried out past attacks targeting security forces.

