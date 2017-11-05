World

Iran's Supreme Leader appoints new Navy chief

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:31 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's Supreme Leader has appointed a new Navy chief.

The Sunday report by the TV's website said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Admiral General Hossein Khanzadi as Iran's new Navy commander. His predecessor, Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, has served in the post for 10 years.

Brigadier Khanzadi was a deputy commander in the Iranian Navy Forces before the appointment.

Brigadier Sayyari, 62, has been appointed as Deputy Army Coordinator by Khamenei.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video