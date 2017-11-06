CORRECTS TO JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA- President Donald Trump, center, speaks as Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, meet with the families of Japanese abducted by North Korea at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is at center left while his wife Akie at far left. At center rear is Koichiro Iizuka, whose mother Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978.
World

Japan families of N. Korea abductees meet Trump, seek help

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:07 AM

TOKYO

Shigeo Iizuka, whose sister was abducted by North Korea and brought to that country 39 years ago, has thanked President Donald Trump for listening to him and other relatives of abductees, and expressed hope that the meeting would lead to a breakthrough on the issue.

Iizuka, who is 79, and relatives of seven other abductees met Monday with Trump and sought his help in bringing their loved ones home.

Iizuka's sister, Yaeko Taguchi, disappeared in 1978 at the age of 22, leaving behind two small children.

North Korea in 2002 acknowledged for the first time abducting 13 Japanese citizens, saying eight of them had died, without providing proof. The North allowed five others to visit Japan later that year and they stayed.

