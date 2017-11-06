U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center right, feed carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center right, feed carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Toru Hanai
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center right, feed carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Toru Hanai

World

Trump's Japan visit includes formalities and fish

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:21 AM

TOKYO

President Donald Trump's visit to Japan briefly took a turn from formal to fishy.

Amid the protocol and pageantry Monday, Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paused for a lighter moment — to feed Asian carp fish in a koi pond. Trump concluded the activity by theatrically holding out his wooden box of feed and dumping it into the water packed with bright yellow and orange fish.

On the scene the move drew smiles and chuckles, including from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Then as photos circulated, Trump's critics quickly seized on it as an example of his impatient style. But a closer look at the video of the moment shows that both leaders started gently spooning feed into the bond and then Abe lightly tossed the rest of his box in. After that, Trump more dramatically tipped his over.

Finished with the fish, both men smiled and waved.

Visiting the fish came amid two packed days for Trump, with a casual burger lunch and golf on Sunday and formal meetings and a news conference Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video