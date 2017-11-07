McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

World

Police responding to an accident find 5 naked people in one vehicle

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 4:22 PM

NISKU, Alberta

Police in Western Canada say they’re searching for the naked truth after a bizarre collision on a rural road.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Laurel Scott says officers responded to the report of a car colliding with a truck in Nisku, south of Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.

When they arrived, they found that five people in the car were naked.

Scott said Tuesday the five were arrested. She said she’s not sure of the charges, though police consider it a “purposeful collision.”

She called the incident “very bizarre” and said, “We are trying to sort through all the different information we have so we can figure out from start to finish what this incident is all about.”

Police said earlier they believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'This was a really tough one.' 0:22

'This was a really tough one.'

Pause
House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Mangled car made removal of crash victim difficult 0:31

Mangled car made removal of crash victim difficult

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop 0:59

City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction 0:51

Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 2:45

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video