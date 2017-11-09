The Millenium Falcon sits guarded by shipping containers near Longcross Studios in Surrey, England.
World

Whose Millenium Falcon is this, and what happens now that we’ve all found it?

By Matthew Martinez

November 09, 2017 11:01 AM

Star Wars fans have always been a clever bunch, but they may have outdone themselves this time.

With the help of Google Earth images, eagle-eyed sleuths have found where the Millenium Falcon is parked. And it’s not quite in a galaxy far, far away.

It’s in Surrey, England, in a field next to Longcross Studios and Barrow Hills Golf Club, guarded on every side by shipping containers. At least it was the last time Google’s satellite cameras snapped photos of the location.

The shipping containers do well to keep out prying eyes on the ground, but apparently the studio bosses didn’t take satellite images into account when they were hiding the hunk of junk that famously made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

Parts of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” were filmed at Longcross Studios, according to the London Evening Standard. “The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 15 in the U.S.

When fans last saw the Falcon, Chewbacca and Rey, the heroine from “Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” were landing on a mysterious planet searching for the long-missing Luke Skywalker.

Longcross Studios sits along the M3 Highway in Surrey, England, and so does the iconic Millenium Falcon.
Needless to say, the development caused quite a disturbance in the force.

It also left Golf.com wondering, “What’s the ruling if your golf ball lands on the Millenium Falcon?”

From the satellite imagery, though, it appears Obi-Wan Kenobi might be the only hope for anyone who hits a ball that far off-course.

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    The next edition of George Lucas' iconic space opera arrives in theaters December 15.

