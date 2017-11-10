Myanmar hearing held for reporters charged with flying drone

Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin is held behind bars during her first court appearance for allegedly flying drones illegally over parliament buildings Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Mok and Singapore journalist Lau Hon Meng and their local interpreter and driver who were working for Turkish Radio and Television were charged under the Export and Import Law and face up to three years in prison if found guilty. The four were detained on Oct. 27. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo