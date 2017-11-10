World

Prosecutor wants 10 years prison for online sex offender

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 5:07 AM

STOCKHOLM

A Swedish prosecutor has demanded 10 years in prison for a man accused of coercing teenagers in Canada, Britain and the United States to perform sexual acts in front of webcams by threatening them or their families.

The 41-year-old defendant is accused of online sexual offenses against 27 children, and had threatened to post photos of them on porn sites or kill relatives unless they performed sexual acts as he watched in Sweden.

In Sweden, rape doesn't have to involve intercourse. It can be another act considered to be equally violating.

During the 20-day trial in Uppsala, some 70 kilometers (43.4 miles) north of Stockholm, prosecutor Annika Wennerstrom requested the unnamed man get at least 10 years in prison.

The court said Friday a verdict is due Nov. 30.

