Indonesian police shoot dead 2 men in police station attack

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 1:37 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian police say they have fatally shot two men suspected of burning down a remote police station on Sumatra island.

National police spokesman Rikwanto says the suspects were killed early Sunday in the West Sumatra district of Dharmasraya. The fire had totally destroyed the main building of the Dharmasraya police station.

Police surrounded the area following information from firefighters who spotted the suspects. Rikwanto, who uses a single name, said police opened fire when the men resisted and ignored warning shots.

He says police confiscated bows and arrows, bayonets, a knife and a handwritten message with militant content from one of the suspects.

