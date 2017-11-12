World

Pakistani Taliban splinter group splits further over tactics

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 9:53 AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban has been further split into two groups in an apparent blow to Jihadis operating against Pakistani forces to enforce Islamic law, known as Sharia.

A video statement Sunday said the Hizbul Ahrar group, formed in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan a day earlier, will be headed by the militant commander Mukarram Khan. Khan had earlier served as an important commander and spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group.

The statement said Khan left Jamaat-ul-Ahrar over differences with its chief over attacks against innocent minority Christians, killing civilians, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other acts he deemed un-Islamic.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was formed in 2014 by Umar Khalid Khurasani when it split from the militant group Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

