Dozens of detainees leave 2 Yemeni secret prisons

FILE -- In this May 11, 2017 photo, a former detainee covers his face for fear of being detained again, as he shows how he was kept in handcuffs and leg shackles while held in a secret prison at Riyan airport in the Yemeni city of Mukalla. A senior Yemeni official and families of prisoners said on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that dozens of detainees have been moved to a government-run prison in the southern city of Mukalla. The official told The Associated Press that 133 detainees were transferred from the Riyan airport. AP Photo, File)