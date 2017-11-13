Photo released by Lower Saxony state's criminal police office on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 shows suspected former member of the disbanded leftist Red Army Faction militant group, Ernst-Volker Staub, in a bus in Osnabrueck, western Germany, who may be hiding outside the country. Investigators said they may still be in Germany, but could be hiding in another European country _ particularly the Netherlands, Italy, France or Spain.
Photo released by Lower Saxony state's criminal police office on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 shows suspected former member of the disbanded leftist Red Army Faction militant group, Ernst-Volker Staub, in a bus in Osnabrueck, western Germany, who may be hiding outside the country. Investigators said they may still be in Germany, but could be hiding in another European country _ particularly the Netherlands, Italy, France or Spain. Lower Saxony Police via AP)
World

Germany steps up search for 3 former leftist militants

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:23 AM

BERLIN

German investigators are stepping up their search for three former members of the disbanded leftist Red Army Faction militant group, who may be hiding outside the country.

Daniela Klette, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg have been linked to at least nine robberies in northern Germany after years in hiding. Lower Saxony state's criminal police office said Monday that, despite a public search that began last year, it has yet to receive any "decisive tip."

The office released new photos and videos Monday, including a sequence from a robbery last year. Authorities suspect the robberies may have been attempts to continue financing the suspects' life underground.

Investigators said they may still be in Germany, but could be hiding in another European country — particularly the Netherlands, Italy, France or Spain.

