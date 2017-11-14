World

Israel deploys rocket defense amid threats by Gaza militants

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 4:12 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel's military says it deployed a rocket defense system to the center of the country amid threats by Gaza militants.

It said on Tuesday that an Iron Dome battery was deployed, without elaborating. The system defends against short-range rockets, and intercepted hundreds of projectiles fired by Palestinian militants during the 2014 Gaza war.

The move follows a warning by Israel's prime minister and military to Gaza militants against attacks.

Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed militant group in Gaza, has vowed revenge for the demolition of one of its attack tunnels last month that crossed into Israel.

It was a rare flare-up along the tense border, which has remained mostly quiet since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

During the fighting, Gaza gunmen on several occasions infiltrated Israel through a tunnel network.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video