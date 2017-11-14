A poster of resigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that read, "We are all with you," hangs on a street in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Cardinal Bechara el-Rai, who heads the Maronite sect, Lebanon's biggest Christian community and the Middle East's largest Catholic church, is to head to Saudi Arabia and is expected to meet with Hariri, in a visit he had planned before Hariri announced his resignation.
A poster of resigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that read, "We are all with you," hangs on a street in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Cardinal Bechara el-Rai, who heads the Maronite sect, Lebanon's biggest Christian community and the Middle East's largest Catholic church, is to head to Saudi Arabia and is expected to meet with Hariri, in a visit he had planned before Hariri announced his resignation. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
World

Lebanon foreign minister starts Europe tour to rally support

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 5:40 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's foreign minister has flown to Brussels on the first leg of a European tour that aims to rally support for his country's stability following Prime Minister Saad Hariri's contentious resignation from Saudi Arabia.

The Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, has refused to accept the Nov. 4 resignation, which came abruptly and under mysterious circumstances from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, until Hariri returns to the country.

Lebanon has insisted the resignation was forced by Hariri's Saudi patrons and that he is being kept in the kingdom against his will. Hariri said in a Sunday TV interview that he'll return to Lebanon within days.

Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil's first stop on Tuesday is in Brussels, followed by Paris. The visit aims to rally diplomatic support and explain Lebanon's predicament following Hariri's move.

