Prosecution in Kim Jong Nam trial could rest in 2nd quarter

Lawyers say the prosecution in the Malaysian trial of two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader likely won't end until the second quarter of 2018.
Prosecutors on Thursday wrapped up another week in the trial that started in early October. Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam pleaded not guilty to murdering Kim Jong Nam with VX nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur airport. They would face the death penalty if convicted.
The trial will resume Nov. 28 for four days and then continue over several dates in January, February and March.
Defense lawyer Salim Bashir says once the prosecution case ends, the judge could take a month or more to decide whether to free the women or call their defense.
