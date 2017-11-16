A general view of Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. In an extraordinary statement after taking over the state broadcaster during a night of unrest, Zimbabwe's army said early Wednesday it was only targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, and sought to reassure the country that "this is not a military takeover."
Zimbabwe calm but tense as Mugabe is urged to go peacefully

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 4:21 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

People across Zimbabwe are starting another day of uncertainty amid quiet talks to resolve the country's political turmoil and the likely end of President Robert Mugabe's decades-long rule.

Mugabe has been in military custody and there is no sign of the recently fired deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country last week.

The military remains in the streets of the capital, Harare, as the mood is tense.

Regional officials are meeting on the crisis as civil society groups and churches in Zimbabwe issue appeals for calm.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urges Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state, to peacefully step aside and asks the military to quickly restore order and respect the constitution.

Trade unions have urged workers to go about their business.

