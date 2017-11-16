A 100 percent U.S. Angus beef Colby Jack Cheeseburger as part of U.S. President Donald Trump set is seen at Munch's Burger Shack restaurant in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The cheeseburger Trump had during his recent visit to Japan is still drawing lines at the Tokyo burger joint.
World

Trump's cheeseburger in Japan still drawing lines

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 4:22 AM

TOKYO

The cheeseburger President Donald Trump ate during his visit to Japan is still drawing lines at a Tokyo burger joint.

Yutaka Yanagisawa, the owner-cum-chef of Munch's Burger Shack, recalls Trump praised the meal and shook his hand after he served the burger to him and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a country club last week.

The "President Trump Set" with coleslaw and fries is a new addition to the menu at Munch's Burger. It's not cheap at 1,400 yen ($12) but is still one of the most popular orders.

The "Trump effect" is proving a boon for the burger joint — especially since the experience of eating out in Tokyo is becoming more about fun storytelling, such as sharing Instagram photos of meals.

  Comments  

