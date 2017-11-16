World

Police arrest man who held hostages in Madrid bank hold-up

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MADRID

Spanish police said Thursday they arrested a man who took several people hostage while trying to rob a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said the man gave himself up after police talked with him for an hour at a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera.

The officer said no one was injured.

He said the man had taken at least four people hostage and was armed with a handgun.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police had no immediate on details on the man's identity.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video