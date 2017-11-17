World

Egypt to temporarily reopen Gaza border crossing

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:46 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian officials say authorities will temporarily reopen the country's border crossing with the Gaza Strip for the first time since the Islamic militant group Hamas ceded control of its side of the crossings to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

The officials say the Rafah crossing will be open for three days, starting on Saturday, for humanitarian reasons. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

Last month, Hamas handed over control of Gaza's crossings with Israel and Egypt to the Palestinian Authority as a step toward implementing a reconciliation deal with the rival Fatah movement.

Rafah is Gaza's main gateway to the outside world. Egypt has kept Rafah largely sealed off since 2013, after the ouster of Egypt's elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video