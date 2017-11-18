The Latest: Mugabe, army commander to meet again Sunday

Protesters hold posters asking President Mugabe to step down at a demonstration at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare, Zimbabwe Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Opponents of Mugabe are demonstrating for the ouster of the 93-year-old leader who is virtually powerless and deserted by most of his allies. Writing in Shona on poster refers to Mugabe in a respectful way saying "Go and rest now." Ben Curtis AP Photo