Rioting in Kenya after murder of 4 in alleged ethnic attack

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:21 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan opposition leaders say police are using gunfire and tear gas to disperse residents of a city slum protesting the overnight murder of four people in a suspected ethnic attack.

Nairobi police Japheth Koome described the overnight killings Sunday as murders. Opposition leader Raila Odinga said those killed were from the Luo community who support his opposition party. Odinga said all those killed were shot dead. He said the current area legislator was shot in the leg by police during the demonstrations. He called for international intervention.

Interethnic tensions have risen since the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August after Odinga challenged the victory in the Supreme Court, claiming electoral fraud. The court ordered a fresh poll which Odinga boycotted alleging lack of electoral reforms.

