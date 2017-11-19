European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, center left, in green, visits the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine for neighboring Bangladesh since late August, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks.
World

EU diplomat encourages stabilizing troubled Myanmar state

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:53 PM

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar

The European Union's top diplomat says she is encouraging Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's willingness to implement the recommendations of an expert panel on ensuring stability in troubled Rakhine state.

Federica Mogherini said work still was needed on implementing the recommendations.

The Rakhine Commission, established last year at Suu Kyi's behest, issued its report the day before deadly insurgent attacks on multiple police posts in Rakhine state on Aug. 25. The subsequent military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims sparked a major refugee exodus and widespread condemnation.

Mogherini is among the foreign ministers from Europe and Asia meeting Monday in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar.

She said the European Union believed stopping the violence was necessary, as well as a guarantee of full humanitarian access and safe repatriation of the refugees.

