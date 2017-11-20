World

Truck and minibus collide head-on in Pakistan, killing 17

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:31 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani police say that a head-on collision between a mini-bus and a truck has killed at least 17 people and injured six in the country's south.

Police officer Rab Nawaz says the loaded truck crashed into the van near the town of Khairpur on Monday morning.

He says those injured are in critical condition and that the death toll could increase further. The police also say the passengers included women and children.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video