Supporters of Pakistani radical religious party hold sticks while chanting slogans close to the site of sit-in protest at an intersection of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. A government deadline set for an Islamic group to disband its days long rally in Pakistan's capital has expired, but authorities extended it for 24 hours to avoid a crackdown. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
World

Pakistani government given 3 days to clear Islamist rally

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:11 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani court has granted the government three more days to find a way to clear an Islamist rally near the capital, Islamabad.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that he pleaded with the court, saying that any use of force could cause "instability" in the country.

Two previous deadlines given to the rally organizers — the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party — have expired.

The rally began two weeks ago. The Islamists demand the removal of Law Minister Zahid Hamid over a recently omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a constitutional bill.

The protesters have camped out at a main intersection outside Islamabad, disrupting life in the city. The court has issued notices to administration for Thursday on non-compliance of earlier order for clearance of the intersection.

