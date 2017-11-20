Iran's supreme leader visits quake-hit area, urges more aid

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks in the town of Sarpol-e-Zahab, that was hit hard by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake last Sunday that killed hundreds and injured thousands, in Western Iran. Khamenei urged for more efficiency and aid for the people in the stricken area along the border with Iraq.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)