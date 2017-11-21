AP PHOTOS: Bosnia massacre survivors want Mladic to get life

In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, picture, Mirsada Kahriman, 51, who lost four family members in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, poses for a portrait, backdropped by photos of the dead and missing, in Tuzla, Bosnia. As a U.N court prepares to hand down its verdict in the case against Ratko Mladic, the former Bosnian Serb military leader during the Balkan country's 1992-5 war, the remains of numerous victims of genocide and war crimes of which he stands accused still await identification. Amel Emric AP Photo