Group calls for Indonesian forces to stop virginity tests

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:56 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

An international human rights group says Indonesia's military and police continue to perform abusive virginity tests on female recruits three years after the World Health Organization declared they had no scientific validity.

Human Rights Watch said Wednesday that senior police and military officers have told it that security forces still impose the "cruel and discriminatory tests."

It said the "two finger" tests are carried out under the guise of psychological examinations for mental health and morality reasons.

The group called for President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to order the national police chief and military commander to ban the practice.

Human Rights Watch has also documented the use of virginity tests by security forces in Egypt, India and Afghanistan and criticized calls for virginity tests for Indonesian school girls.

