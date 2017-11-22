A Romanian truck driver, right, is led into a courtroom in Freiburg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. He has confessed to having raped and killed a woman in southwestern Germany at the opening of his trial. The German news agency dpa reported that the 40-year-old said in court that he killed the woman out of “inexplicable aggression,” but that he didn’t have a sexual motive.
A Romanian truck driver, right, is led into a courtroom in Freiburg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. He has confessed to having raped and killed a woman in southwestern Germany at the opening of his trial. The German news agency dpa reported that the 40-year-old said in court that he killed the woman out of “inexplicable aggression,” but that he didn’t have a sexual motive. dpa via AP Patrick Seeger
A Romanian truck driver, right, is led into a courtroom in Freiburg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. He has confessed to having raped and killed a woman in southwestern Germany at the opening of his trial. The German news agency dpa reported that the 40-year-old said in court that he killed the woman out of “inexplicable aggression,” but that he didn’t have a sexual motive. dpa via AP Patrick Seeger

World

Romanian confesses to rape, killing of German jogger

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:59 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 42 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

A Romanian truck driver has confessed to having raped and killed a woman, who was out jogging in a forest in southwestern Germany.

At the opening of his trial in Freiburg on Wednesday, German news agency dpa reported that the 40-year-old said he killed the woman out of "inexplicable aggression," but that he didn't have a sexual motive.

Senior prosecutor Tomas Orschitt accused the defendant, whose name was not given because of German privacy rules, of raping and killing the 27-year-old in Endingen in November 2016.

Investigators used highway toll and cellphone data to track him down.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate case, the defendant is also suspected of having killed a French student whose body was found in January 2014 in Kufstein, Austria.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video