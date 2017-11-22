Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' Pause 1:14 Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes? 1:28 Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game? 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 1:48 Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids 2:45 N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People's Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

